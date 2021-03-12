Vineland Public Library Board of Trustees votes to layoff employees before reopening

"There will be no one in adult services. There will be no reference services, no one to order books for ages over 18, no one to process (inter-library loands) or adult programming. By laying off maintenance, there will be no one to clean the public bathrooms, take out the trash, or do setups for programming and meetings." Margiotti said.

"Who was going to protect the library without guards and who is going to maintain the building without a maintenance person?" Janice Girone, another library employee, said at the meeting, according to the minutes.

Executive Director of the New Jersey Library Association, Juliet Machie, offered her organization's help in the hopes the board would reconsider.

"Permanently eliminating the titles listed would negatively impact library services in the community and reduce the speed at which the citizens of Vineland will bounce back from the pandemic, especially those who are without a computer or do not know how to use them and who are struggling to make appointments for the vaccine, and those looking for solutions and new jobs." Machie said, according to the minutes.