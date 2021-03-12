Vineland Public Library Board of Trustees votes to layoff employees before reopening

VINELAND — Vineland's public library is laying off 10 employees, a cost cutting move that the Board of Trustees president says will allow the purchase of more books and other library resources, but one critics say will jeopardize the recovery of residents from the COVID-19 pandemic.
At their Jan. 28 meeting, the Vineland Library Board of Trustees implemented a resolution to limit the workforce size due to COVID-19.
If the move is approved by the Civil Service Commission, the library's staff will be reduced to six full-time employees and two part-time employees.
The positions that will be permanently eliminated are part-time Security Guard, full-time Security Guard, part-time Library Assistant, full-time Principal Library Assistant, two part-time Student Assistants, two full-time Library Associates, a full-time Maintenance Worker and a Librarian. Currently, the only positions vacant are the part-time student assistants.
Following the meeting, Board president Dr. Luis Amberths explained the Board's decision to reduce staff in a letter addressed to the city's residents.
"Our library has a budget of approximately $1.3 million, and during my entire tenure as a volunteer trustee thus far, almost the entire budget has been consumed by employee compensation and fixed overhead costs such as utilities." Amberths wrote.
Amberth said salary and compensation has at times exceed the library's budget (115% in 2019) and was most recently 87% of all costs at the start of 2021.
"I am confident that our two talented, experienced full-time librarians can handle all the librarian duties of our library," Amberth wrote. "I am equally confident that our two full-time bilingual staff can successfully offer great service to the patrons of our diverse community.
The library's two full-time senior administrative employees will handle accounting, maintenance, human resources, and general library support," said Amberth.
Located on the city’s main road, Landis Avenue, the Vineland Public Library caters to the different needs of its more than 60,000 residents. Servicing New Jersey’s largest city, by geography, the library offers more than books. The two-story building is a center for community engagement, tutoring services, in addition to offering access to technology, news, and language courses.
Closed initially when the pandemic struck in March 2020, the library reopened in October, only to close again in November over fears of the virus' spread. It is now rescheduled to open Monday, but with only six full-time employees.
Speaking during the public portion of the Jan. 28 meeting, Helen Margiotti, Head of Children and Young Adult services at the library, outlined the added workload that would be created.
"There will be no one in adult services. There will be no reference services, no one to order books for ages over 18, no one to process (inter-library loands) or adult programming. By laying off maintenance, there will be no one to clean the public bathrooms, take out the trash, or do setups for programming and meetings." Margiotti said.
"Who was going to protect the library without guards and who is going to maintain the building without a maintenance person?" Janice Girone, another library employee, said at the meeting, according to the minutes.
Executive Director of the New Jersey Library Association, Juliet Machie, offered her organization's help in the hopes the board would reconsider.
"Permanently eliminating the titles listed would negatively impact library services in the community and reduce the speed at which the citizens of Vineland will bounce back from the pandemic, especially those who are without a computer or do not know how to use them and who are struggling to make appointments for the vaccine, and those looking for solutions and new jobs." Machie said, according to the minutes.
The Friends of the Vineland Public Library, a volunteer organization that has been working with the library for decades, donates the money it raises to support the library. The Friend's President Norene Ritter spoke of her experiences with the Board and how the organization’s role with the library has shifted in recent years.
"We used to have book sales, bus trips, and more events to raise money for the library. Now, the Board makes it extremely hard for us to do anything, I had to fight just to have the book sale that we recently had," Ritter told The Press.
Vineland Mayor Anthony Fanucci declined, saying he didn't have enough knowledge on the Board's proceedings.
"This decision is an injustice to the community. How is the library going to be able to continue the services that so many in the community need and use?" said Shay Brown, a Vineland resident.
The next Board of Trustees meeting is March 25 at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom; the link will be posted on www.vinelandlibrary.org/pr/boardmeetings.html.