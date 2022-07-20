Vineland proposes tax break for new Wawa

VINELAND — City Council is exploring a five-year tax abatement program for a recently opened Wawa store and gas station on Landis Avenue.

An ordinance approving the program, which would run from 2023 to 2027, is up for a July 26 vote, according to the City Council agenda for that night's meeting.

Through a payment in lieu of taxes program, otherwise known as PILOT, Wawa would not owe payments until 2024, which would be 20% of the property's total taxes. Payments would increase each year by 20 percentage points, according to the ordinance.

City spokesperson Michael Tofanelli did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

The Wawa, which opened June 23, cost roughly $2 million to build, according to the PILOT application.

The 5,585-square-foot Wawa sits on more than four acres of land just off Exit 32 of Route 55. The city's planning board approved the project in February 2020.

The PILOT ordinance was introduced during the council's July 12 meeting.

A company spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

PILOT programs are commonly offered as incentive for developers to build on unoccupied land, creating more economic opportunities for New Jersey municipalities.

Vineland, through an ordinance passed in February 2019, chose to enter into an agreement with Agree Convenience No. 1 LLC for the project .

Should the PILOT between Vineland and Wawa be enacted, it would join 13 other similar PILOT programs the city has with other companies and developers, according to the 2022 adopted municipal budget.

Some of the PILOT include plans for the Vineland Training School and Spring Garden Senior Housing.