 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vineland girls 58, St. Joe 17
0 comments

Vineland girls 58, St. Joe 17

Jinelys Alvarez scored 29 and grabbed 18 rebounds for Vineland (8-1). Samantha Jones had 16 points, six rebounds, seven assists and eight steals for Vineland.

St. Joseph 4 4 4 5 – 17

Vineland 15 15 8 20 – 58

SJ: Perry 12, Jaquet 1, Dainton 2, Hutchinson 2

VL: Jones 16, Wallace 4, Alvarez 29, Owens 4, Williams 2, Watkins 3

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News