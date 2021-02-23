Vineland girls 58, St. Joe 17

Jinelys Alvarez scored 29 and grabbed 18 rebounds for Vineland (8-1). Samantha Jones had 16 points, six rebounds, seven assists and eight steals for Vineland.
St. Joseph 4 4 4 5 – 17
Vineland 15 15 8 20 – 58
SJ: Perry 12, Jaquet 1, Dainton 2, Hutchinson 2
VL: Jones 16, Wallace 4, Alvarez 29, Owens 4, Williams 2, Watkins 3
