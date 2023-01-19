Vineland girls 46, EHT 37

Samantha Jones scored 13 to lead Vineland to this double overtime win. Averie Harding led EHT with 16.
Vineland 6 16 8 4 3 9 - 46
EHT 5 6 13 10 3 0 - 37
VL-Duncan 2, Herbert 7, Jones 13, Fowlkes 4, owens 10, Thomson 10
EHT - Kraybill 9, Newman 3, Brown 9, Harding 16
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today