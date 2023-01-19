 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vineland girls 46, EHT 37

Samantha Jones scored 13 to lead Vineland to this double overtime win. Averie Harding led EHT with 16.

Vineland 6 16 8 4 3 9 - 46

EHT 5 6 13 10 3 0 - 37

VL-Duncan 2, Herbert 7, Jones 13, Fowlkes 4, owens 10, Thomson 10

EHT - Kraybill 9, Newman 3, Brown 9, Harding 16

