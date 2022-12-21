Vineland girls 43, Millville 19

Samantha Jones led Vineland with 13 points and six steals. The Fighting Clan improved to 2-2.
Millville 3 7 1 8 - 19
Vineland 11 10 7 15 - 43
MV-Jones 3, Gomez 2, Joslin 5, Allen 7, Jones 2
VL-Duncan 4, Herbert 9, Jones 13, Aldoy 1, Day 1, Fowlkes 2, Owens 7, Williams 2, Thomson 1
