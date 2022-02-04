Vineland girls 37, Millville 14

The Fowlkes sisters sparked Vineland. Skylar, a senior, had nine points and 10 rebounds. Madison, a junior, scored 10 and grabbed 13 rebounds. Vineland improved to 8-4.
Vineland 10 4 10 13 – 37
Millville 3 2 3 6- 14
VL-Duncan 2, Jones 10, Wallace 1, M. Fowlkes 10, S. Fowlkes 9, Owens 2, Williams 3
MV-Edwards 5, Street 4, Wilson 4, Doss 1
