 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vineland club honors Woman of Year
0 comments
CLUB NEWS

Vineland club honors Woman of Year

  • 0
082221-pac-hom-coiaphoto

Woman’s Club of Vineland President Eva Prestopino, left, hands Zan Coia her Woman of the Year pin, presented at a luncheon at The Green Olive restaurant in Vineland. The pin was donated by Dondero Jewelry. Coia has chaired several fundraisers for the club and helped with many projects, noted Prestopino. For more information about the Woman’s Club of Vineland call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.web.com.

 Doris Schalick, provided

Woman’s Club of Vineland President Eva Prestopino, left, hands Zan Coia her Woman of the Year pin, presented at a luncheon at The Green Olive restaurant in Vineland. The pin was donated by Dondero Jewelry. Coia has chaired several fundraisers for the club and helped with many projects, noted Prestopino. For more information about the Woman’s Club of Vineland call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.web.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News