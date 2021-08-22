Woman’s Club of Vineland President Eva Prestopino, left, hands Zan Coia her Woman of the Year pin, presented at a luncheon at The Green Olive restaurant in Vineland. The pin was donated by Dondero Jewelry. Coia has chaired several fundraisers for the club and helped with many projects, noted Prestopino. For more information about the Woman’s Club of Vineland call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.web.com.
Vineland club honors Woman of Year
