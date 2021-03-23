Vineland businesses have ribbon cuttings to celebrate recent openings

VINELAND — Although the COVID-19 forced many businesses to close their doors for good, some entrepreneurs in Vineland were determined to beat the odds by opening during a pandemic.
Several of these business owners were recently celebrated for their success with ribbon-cutting ceremonies last week in front of each of seven new storefronts on Landis Avenue. The event was hosted by The Ave, downtown Vineland’s improvement district.
Robert Scarpa, The Ave’s business development director, led the tour and celebration of the establishments.
Among their friends, family and employees, local entrepreneurs discussed the challenges they encountered while opening during a pandemic and their hopes for the future.
LaToya Jones, owner of La’Chi Massage, a massage parlor at 651 Landis Ave., had a soft opening in October.
She said customers were initially not receptive because of the virus, but she was determined to stick to her plan and open five months ago.
“People still showed up. They showed up to support. People bought gift certificates during the holidays. That, I was kind of shocked, because it’s 50/50, but it ended up working out on the better end of the spectrum.” Jones said.
Sher’s Hair Empire, a hair and beauty supply store located at 316 Landis Ave., opened in early November.
Angelique Robinson, the owner, started making wigs in her basement when the pandemic began and then decided to open a website and her retail location while marketing on social media.
Robinson said she wanted to bring an experience to Vineland that wasn’t currently being offered.
“I see people from Atlantic City to Delaware (come to the store’s website), and I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ I see people from Pa. visit my site a lot, and I was like, ‘It’s working, something is working.’” Robinson said.
State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, who is a Vineland business owner and resident, attended the ribbon-cutting ceremonies and was on hand to congratulate each entrepreneur.
“I can’t thank you enough for being an entrepreneur, for risking capital, risking business, and opening up during COVID-19,” Testa said at the event.
Other businesses that were open prior to COVID-19 had to adapt their operations in order to remain successful during the pandemic.
Horizon America, a staffing agency, first opened in Vineland seven years ago with 15 employees. Since then, it has expanded and opened offices in central New Jersey as well as Lafayette, Indiana, and Orlando, Florida.
The owner, Jorge Merinos, purchased the current location, 606 Landis Ave., two years ago and opened for business shortly after stay-at-home orders were initiated.
Merinos said the pandemic didn’t stop them from employing more than 1,000 temporary and permanent essential employees per week in the industrial, manufacturing and food service industries.
“We’ve been open since April, with some of our employees working from home and some in the office. One of the benefits we have is that you don’t have to come into the office. You can do your application online and we conduct interviews over the phone.” Merinos said.
Other small businesses that recently opened on Landis Avenue include Cumberland Air Solutions, an air filter supplier, and Namaste Collective, a tattoo parlor. Additionally, two new businesses, Pure Eco Life and First Lady’s, were recently added to The Spot, a shopping mall that allows vendors to sell their products and antiques through the space. Manager, Robin Hope, cut the ribbon for the businesses located at 618 Landis Ave.
Scarpa said this will not be the last ribbon-cutting ceremony as The Ave continues to support more businesses that are opening.
“We hope to celebrate the following businesses next month or in May: a fitness studio, a spa, another employment agency and a home health care business.” Scarpa said.