Vineland businesses have ribbon cuttings to celebrate recent openings

Angelique Robinson, the owner, started making wigs in her basement when the pandemic began and then decided to open a website and her retail location while marketing on social media.

Robinson said she wanted to bring an experience to Vineland that wasn’t currently being offered.

“I see people from Atlantic City to Delaware (come to the store’s website), and I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ I see people from Pa. visit my site a lot, and I was like, ‘It’s working, something is working.’” Robinson said.

State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, who is a Vineland business owner and resident, attended the ribbon-cutting ceremonies and was on hand to congratulate each entrepreneur.

“I can’t thank you enough for being an entrepreneur, for risking capital, risking business, and opening up during COVID-19,” Testa said at the event.

Other businesses that were open prior to COVID-19 had to adapt their operations in order to remain successful during the pandemic.

Horizon America, a staffing agency, first opened in Vineland seven years ago with 15 employees. Since then, it has expanded and opened offices in central New Jersey as well as Lafayette, Indiana, and Orlando, Florida.