Vineland baseball 5, St. Augustine 2

Vineland scored three in the top of the 10th to beat the previously-undefeated Hermits, who are ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11.
Enzo Descalzi hit a two-run home run in the 10th inning for Vineland. He has 10 home runs this season. Xavier Cortez was 3 for 5 and scored a run. Benedetto Andreoli struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings to get the win. Vineland improved to 10-4.
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
