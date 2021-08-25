 Skip to main content
Vineland at Ocean City
Vineland at Ocean City

Vineland at Ocean City

8 p.m. Friday

Vineland finished 2-4 last season. The Fighting Clan features a mix of veterans and newcomers. Freshman Daniel Russo, the son of Vineland coach Dan Russo, is expected to start at quarterback. Ocean City comes off a 6-2 season. The Red Raiders feature a senior class that were part of an undefeated freshmen team in 2018.

