STONE HARBOR — In this affluent community, where even modest homes sell for more than $1 million, owners in one neighborhood hope an ordinance…
ATLANTIC CITY — Police say a Somers Point man doused himself in rubbing alcohol and set himself on fire at a city gas station.
ATLANTIC CITY — City and state officials Thursday morning hailed the groundbreaking for the new ShopRite on Baltic Avenue as the start to endi…
SOMERS POINT — National store chains have put their money on the city by opening stores such as Target, Chipotle and Taco Bell, which are all …
A Philadelphia priest sexually abused a teen at Cardinal Dougherty High School in the 1980s and also took the boy on a trip to Margate, where …
EGG HARBOR CITY — JoJo Bermudez arrived at Cedar Creek High School in a talkative mood Saturday.
“I have some really, especially good news,” Palombo said at the start of the meeting. “I’m happy to announce that the B.L. England plant site …
Egg Harbor Township police Chief Michael Hughes was a detective when the bodies of Kim Raffo, Molly Dilts, Barbara Breidor and Tracy Roberts w…
ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a man and a woman Friday after they say the woman shot the man and both were found with drugs on them.
Authorities arrested 24 people on drug charges last week in an investigation that spanned Ocean, Monmouth and Middlesex counties and New York …
