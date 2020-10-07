 Skip to main content
Vineland at Hammonton
Vineland at Hammonton

Hammontonn FB

Hammonton's vs Millville's high school football game at Hammonton High School Friday Oct 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Vineland (0-0) at Hammonton (1-0)

6 p.m. Friday (96.1 FM)

Hammonton, which is ranked No. 6 in The Elite 11, opened with a 27-22 win over Millville. Jaiden Abrams rushed for 180 yards and three TDs in the win. Vineland finished 6-5 and reached the South Jersey Group V semifinals for the second straight season last year. Running back Anthony Arthur, running back/wide receiver Jonathan Toney and wide receiver Levi Manson are talented skill position players.

