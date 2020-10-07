Vineland at Hammonton

Hammonton, which is ranked No. 6 in The Elite 11, opened with a 27-22 win over Millville. Jaiden Abrams rushed for 180 yards and three TDs in the win. Vineland finished 6-5 and reached the South Jersey Group V semifinals for the second straight season last year. Running back Anthony Arthur, running back/wide receiver Jonathan Toney and wide receiver Levi Manson are talented skill position players.