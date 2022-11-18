Vineland announces 2022 Holiday Lighting Contest

VINELAND — The City of Vineland and the Vineland Municipal Utilities are holding the 2022 David Di Giovacchino Holiday Lighting Contest. The contest is an annual opportunity for residents to decorate their houses for the holiday.

Participants are encouraged to be original, colorful, and imaginative with their use of lights, seasonal characters, scenes, and appropriate decorations.

Judging will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 and winners will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 8. The top five winners will receive prizes ranging from $500 for first place to $100 for fifth place.

To enter, email vmeu@vinelandcity.org by 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5. The email must include your name, address, and a daytime phone number. Contest is open to Vineland residents only.