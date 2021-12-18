 Skip to main content
Vineland 74, Cape May Tech 56
Vineland 74, Cape May Tech 56

Senior guard Yamere Diggs scored 31 points and had eight assists for Vineland. He was 11 for 14 from the foul line.

The Fighting Clan took control its season opener with a 24-5 first half run that turned a four-point deficit into a 15-point lead.

Nazir Rowell scored 23 and had seven rebounds. Keeman Carter grabbed 10 rebounds for the Fighting Clan.

Patrick Bean scored 18 for Cape May Tech. Dylan Delvecchio contributed 17 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Hawks.

Vineland 22 17 17 18 – 74

Cape May Tech 13 8 19 16 – 56

VL- Diggs 31, Herbert 11, Rowell 23, Carter 4, Doivilus 3, Scott 2

CMT- Murray 5, Bean 18, Richie 4, Delvecchio 17, Czarnecki 2, Knights 7, Basile 3

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
