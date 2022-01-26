Vineland 59, Oakcrest 55

James Hitchens scored 19 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and had three steals and two blocks to spark Vineland. Fightong Clan senior guard Yamere Diggs contribut3ed 11 points and six assists.
Vineland improved to 10-4.
Vineland 14 14 12 19 - 59
Oakcrest 18 12 17 8 – 55
VL-Hitchens 19, Clark 6, Carter 3, Diggs 11, Hervert 7, Rowell 10
