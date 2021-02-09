 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vineland 59, Hammonton 51
0 comments

Vineland 59, Hammonton 51

Vineland rallied in the fourth quarter for the win. Antonio Gil scored 21 for the Fighting Clan (3-2). Yamere Diggs contributed 19.

Hammonton 12 14 10 15 – 51

Vineland 15 7 12 25 - 59

VL – Kates 6, Gil 21, Holmes 5, Diggs 19, Williams 8

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News