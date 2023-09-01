Charles Clark rushed for three TDs as the Fighting Clan improved to 1-1. His runs were from 5, 37 and 52 yards. Josh Cephas scored on a 2-yard run and added a 2-point conversion in the second quarter. Vineland led 40-0 at halftime. Nasir Lewis had a pair of TD runs. Colin Griaff kicked a 35-yard field goal in the first quarter. Bridgeton fell to 0-2.