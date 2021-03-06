 Skip to main content
Vineland 45, Millville 40
Justin Harper scored 17 as Vineland evened its record at 7-7 with the win.

Ryan Williams had eight points, 11 rebounds and three steals for Vineland. Yamere Diggs added five assists.

Vineland 15 7 10 13 - 45

Millville 5 19 12 14 - 40

VL – Kates 4, Gil 7, Holmes 3, Diggs 4, Williams 8, J. Williams 2, Harper 17

MV – Bryant 15, Barriento 11, Pickett 4, Bowman 3, Foster 5, Merrill 2

