Vineland 45, Millville 40

Justin Harper scored 17 as Vineland evened its record at 7-7 with the win.
Ryan Williams had eight points, 11 rebounds and three steals for Vineland. Yamere Diggs added five assists.
Vineland 15 7 10 13 - 45
Millville 5 19 12 14 - 40
VL – Kates 4, Gil 7, Holmes 3, Diggs 4, Williams 8, J. Williams 2, Harper 17
MV – Bryant 15, Barriento 11, Pickett 4, Bowman 3, Foster 5, Merrill 2
