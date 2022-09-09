Vineland 34, Clearview Reg. 14 — FINAL

Dan Russo threw a 20-yard TD pass and ran for another score to lead the Fighting Clan (2-1). Zha'Vian Diaz returned an interception for a TD. James Hitchens caught a TD pass, and Charles Clark scored on a 20-yard run. DJ Clark capped the scoring with a 1-yard run late in the fourth. Clearview fell to 0-3.
Vineland;13 0 14 7—34
Clearview;7 7 0 0—14
FIRST QUARTER
V—Diaz interception return (kick failed)
C—Touchdown (kick)
V—Hitchens 20 pass from Russo (Graiff kick)
SECOND QUARTER
C—Touchdown (kick)
THIRD QUARTER
People are also reading…
V—C. Clark 20 run (Graiff kick)
V—Russo 1 run (Graiff kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
V—D. Clark 1 run (Graiff kick)
Records—Vineland 2-1, Clearview 0-3.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo