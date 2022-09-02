 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vineland 28, Bridgeton 0 — FINAL

The Fighting Clan found the scoreboard first, when Dan Russo connected with James Hitchens on a 27-yard TD pass with 4:32 left in the first quarter to make it 7-0.

Vineland extended its lead to 14-0 with 11 seconds left in the half, when linebacker Ryan Carter picked off a pass and returned it 26 yards for the score.

DJ Clark's 5-yard TD run made it 21-0 in the final minute of the third.

Russo finished the game 7 for 14 for 70 yards and tacked on 63 yards rushing. Charles Clark carried seven times for 60 yards, and Hitchens caught three passes for 46 yards.

For the Bulldogs (0-1), Gary Harper III had 26 yards rushing, as Bridgeton was held to just 34 yards of total offense. It was the second straight shutout to open the season for Vineland.

Vineland;7 7 7 7—28

Bridgeton;0 0 0 0—0

FIRST QUARTER

V—Hitchens 27 pass from Russo (Graiff kick)

SECOND QUARTER

V—Carter 26 interception return (Graiff kick)

THIRD QUARTER

V—Clark 5 run (Graiff kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

V—Russo 1 run (Graiff kick)

Records—Vineland 1-1, Bridgeton 0-1.

