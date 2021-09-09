 Skip to main content
Vineland 20, Lenape 14 - FINAL
Vineland 20, Lenape 14 - FINAL

Anthony Arthur and Daniel Russo each rushed for a score in the fourth quarter to lead the Vineland High School football team to a 20-14 victory over Lenape in a West Jersey Football League American Division game Friday.

It was the Fighting Clans (1-2) first win of the season.

Arthur scored on a 13-yard run with 7 minutes remaining in regulation that tied the game up 14-14. Russo rushed for an 8-yard score with 1:30 left to cap the scoring. Kicker Alessio Ashmen made two extra points.

The game was tied 7-7 at halftime.

Arthur also caught a 2-yard pass from Russo in the second quarter.

Vineland; 0 7 0 13 — 20

Lenape; 0 7 7 0 —14

SECOND QUARTER

Lenape— Mostak blocked punt return (Shank kick)

Vineland— Arthur 2 pass from Russo (Ashmen kick)

THIRD QUARTER

Lenape— Lightfoot 1 run (Shank kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

Vineland— Russo 13 run (Ashmen kick)

Vineland— Russo 8 run (N/A)

