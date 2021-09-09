Vineland 20, Lenape 14 - FINAL

Anthony Arthur and Daniel Russo each rushed for a score in the fourth quarter to lead the Vineland High School football team to a 20-14 victory over Lenape in a West Jersey Football League American Division game Friday.
It was the Fighting Clans (1-2) first win of the season.
Arthur scored on a 13-yard run with 7 minutes remaining in regulation that tied the game up 14-14. Russo rushed for an 8-yard score with 1:30 left to cap the scoring. Kicker Alessio Ashmen made two extra points.
The game was tied 7-7 at halftime.
Arthur also caught a 2-yard pass from Russo in the second quarter.
Vineland; 0 7 0 13 — 20
Lenape; 0 7 7 0 —14
SECOND QUARTER
Lenape— Mostak blocked punt return (Shank kick)
Vineland— Arthur 2 pass from Russo (Ashmen kick)
THIRD QUARTER
Lenape— Lightfoot 1 run (Shank kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
Vineland— Russo 13 run (Ashmen kick)
Vineland— Russo 8 run (N/A)
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba