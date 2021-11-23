Vineland (2-9) at Millville (10-1), 10:30 a.m. Thursday

This is the 150th meeting between these schools. They first met in 1894. The winner receives The Daily Journal Victory Cup. Vineland leads the series 67-63-19, but Millville won 35-3 last season.

This season Millville is the South Jersey Group IV champion and ranked No. 2 in The Elite 11.

Millville quarterback Nate Robbins has thrown for 2,299 yards and 26 TDs. Running back LeQuint Allen has carried 177 times for 1,602 yards. Freshman wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks has caught 27 passes for 790 yards and 11 TDs.

Freshman quarterback Daniel Russo leads Vineland with 709 passing yards and 507 rushing yards. Senior linebacker Jamere Bryson leads the Fighting Clan defense with 65 tackles.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.