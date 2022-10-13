 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vineland (2-4) at Egg Harbor Township (2-5)

6 p.m. Friday

Both teams will try to break losing streaks. Vineland has lost three in a row. Vineland senior Emmanuel Doivilus has made 25 tackles. EHT has also three in a row. Eagles junior running back Kemun Council has rushed 86 times for 635 yards.

