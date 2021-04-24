 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vineland 17, Cumberland Regional 10
0 comments

Vineland 17, Cumberland Regional 10

Joshua Finger went 4 for 6 with three runs scored and three RBIs for Vineland in this quarterfinal game. Alex Rodriguez and Enzo Descalzi each had two hits for Vineland.

Vineland will meet Oakcrest in the semifinals at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Vineland – 231 092 0 – 17

Cumberland 340 201 0 – 10

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News