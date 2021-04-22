 Skip to main content
Vineland 13, Absegami 5
Vineland 13, Absegami 5

Andrew Rodriguez went 4 for 4 with four RBIs and four runs scored as Vineland evened its record at 1-1.

Jordan Silvestri struck out seven and went the distance for the win.

Anthony Kronk hit a solo home run and knocked in three runs for Absegami.

Vineland 030 351 1 – 13 14 1

Absegami 000 140 0 – 5 7 3

