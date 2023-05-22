Donny Gomez hit a grand slam in the first inning to propel second-seeded Vineland to the win.
Yoan Feliz went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs for Vineland. Xavier Cortez knocked in two runs and also excelled on the mound, allowing two runs in 6 ⅔ innings for the win.
Vineland hosts No. 7 seed Southern Regional in Thursday’s quarterfinal.
