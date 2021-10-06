Vineland (1-4) at Mainland Regional (3-3)

Ja’Briel Mace and his Mainland Regional High School football teammates will try to build on its most thrilling win of the season Friday.

The Mustangs (3-3) host Vineland (1-4) at 6 p.m. A win would boost Mainland’s South Jersey Group IV playoff hopes.

The Mustangs beat Deptford 34-28 in overtime last week as Mace rushed for 242 yards and three TDs.

The junior running back has carried 76 times for 585 yards. Junior quarterback Marlon Leslie has rushed 66 times for 534 yards.

Freshman quarterback Daniel Russo has thrown for 346 yards and three TDs and run for 269 yards and three more scores for Vineland, which was off last week.

