Thomas Popoff threw two TD passes to Benny Liles III for Kingsway (3-1). Israel Schwed caught a 27-yard TD pass from Gavin Gallo, and Tyrell Powell scored on the last play of the game for Vineland (1-3).
Vineland 0 7 0 8 -- 15
Kingsway 6 15 7 10 -- 38
FIRST QUARTER
KR -- Liles III pass from Popoff (kick failed)
SECOND QUARTER
KR -- Rojas 1 run (Liles III from Popoff)
KR -- Liles III 19 pass from Popoff (Burlingame kick)
V -- Schwed 27 pass from Gallo (Graiff kick)
THIRD QUARTER
KR -- Paynter 38 run (Burlingame kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
KR -- Rojas 1 run (Burlingame kick)
KR -- Burlingame 42 field goal
V -- Powell 7 run (pass good)
