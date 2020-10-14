 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vineland (0-1) at Holy Spirit (2-0)
0 comments

Vineland (0-1) at Holy Spirit (2-0)

101120_spt_cedarcreekfb

On Oct. 10 2020, Cedar Creek High School football hosts Holy Spirit High School in Egg Harbor City.

Vineland (0-1) at Holy Spirit (2-0)

6 p.m. Friday (96.1 FM)

Holy Spirit is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Patrick Smith has rushed for 464 yards. Quarterback Trevor Coehn has thrown three TD passes. Junior linebacker Michael Francisco sparks a Spirit dfeense that has allowed just six points this season. Vineland lost its season opener to Hammonton 27-6 last Friday. Fighting Clan quarterback Caleb Gandy threw a TD pass to Jonathan Toney in the defeat.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News