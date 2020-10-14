Vineland (0-1) at Holy Spirit (2-0)

Holy Spirit is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Patrick Smith has rushed for 464 yards. Quarterback Trevor Coehn has thrown three TD passes. Junior linebacker Michael Francisco sparks a Spirit dfeense that has allowed just six points this season. Vineland lost its season opener to Hammonton 27-6 last Friday. Fighting Clan quarterback Caleb Gandy threw a TD pass to Jonathan Toney in the defeat.