Vincent Isom
St. Augustine
6-0 255 senior OL/DL
Marist, Brown, and Saint Anselm have offered Isom scholarship or an opportunity to continue his football career. Isom is one of South Jersey’s top linemen. He led the way for the Hermits' potent running game. He also had 42 tackles and five sacks on defense.
