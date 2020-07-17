Velasquez first teased Phillies fans April 14, 2016 when he, in his Citizens Bank Park debut, struck out 16 and threw a complete game in a 3-0 win over the San Diego Padres.
Fans have been waiting for Velasquez to consistently pitch like an ace ever since but more often than not, the right-hander has struggled.
Velasquez, 28, threw five or less innings in 20 of 23 starts last season.
The hope is that new Phillies pitching coach Bryan Price could unlock something in Velasquez that will enable him to pitch more effectively and deeper into games.
The results in summer camp intrasquad games have been promising. Velasquez added a cutter to his repertoire during the time off.
“I don’t think you can ignore what he’s doing.” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said.
Catcher J.T. Realmuto is also optimistic about Velasquez.
“I was talking with Bryan Price about (Velasquez),” Realmuto said. “We’re not going to be so one-dimensional with him. We’re going to move the ball around the plate, pitch up and down, mix the changeup in, mix that cutter in. I expect big things from him.”
