VINCE POLISTINA
VINCE POLISTINA

Party: Republican

Age: 50

Polistina

Republican State Senate candidate Vince Polistina Tuesday Aug 24, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Residence: Egg Harbor Township

Political message: I’ll be an independent leader for Atlantic County, not a puppet for Camden political bosses. As Senator, I will support law enforcement and first responders, ease the tax burden on working families, retirees and small businesses, and work in a bipartisan manner with people in both parties to solve problems.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

