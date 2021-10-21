VINCE POLISTINA

Party: Republican
Age: 50
Residence: Egg Harbor Township
Political message: I’ll be an independent leader for Atlantic County, not a puppet for Camden political bosses. As Senator, I will support law enforcement and first responders, ease the tax burden on working families, retirees and small businesses, and work in a bipartisan manner with people in both parties to solve problems.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
