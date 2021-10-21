 Skip to main content
VINCE MAZZEO
Party: Democrat

Age: 57

Residence: Northfield

Political message: As an Assemblyman, says he has led the fight to reduce the property tax burden for Atlantic County families, helped save Atlantic City from financial collapse and supports the local agricultural industry. As a Senator, he says he will focus on consolidating services to save tax money.

