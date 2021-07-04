 Skip to main content
Vince Coiro, St. Augustine Prep
Vince Coiro, St. Augustine Prep

The senior finished with an individual record of 20-4. He placed second in the CAL singles tournament. He was also the runner-up in the tournament in 2019, a consistent threat in the league. Coiro led the Hermits to a 14-5 record and the South Jersey Non-Public quarterfinals.

