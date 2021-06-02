Mr. Keough,

My name is Pamela Grites, and for 26 years I ran 2 non-profits, the American Red Cross and Literacy Volunteers. Each year, I counted on a critical partnership with the Press of Atlantic City.

I know the print media landscape has changed. I'm hoping I can help a relatively new non-profit tell its story with the help of the Press. Volunteers In Medicine has a 20 year track record in Cape May County but has only opened in Atlantic County recently. Volunteers In Medicine has the capacity to serve more adults, so would the Press help raise their profile?

Please direct me to a Press person who might be willing to cover this non-profit that provides healthcare, free of charge, to uninsured working adults. Volunteer physicians, nurses, physician assistants and other medical professionals donate their skills and time to meet the healthcare needs of the uninsured. Let's give Atlantic County residents the opportunity to benefit from and to support Volunteers In Medicine.

I await your assistance. Thank you so much for all the support I received when I was a non-profit director.

Pamela Grites