Villain & Saint at Ocean Casino Resort

Sriracha Agave Wings with The Big Dipper Sauce
Back at Wing Wars for a third straight time, Villain & Saint brings a brand-new wing and sauce combo this year that we can’t wait to try. Everyone’s favorite rooster sauce, sriracha, pairs with the sweetness of agave and a few other secret ingredients to please your palate before the Big Dipper Sauce comes in to take everything to a pickle-y paradise.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.