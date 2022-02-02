 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Villain & Saint at Ocean Casino Resort
Villain & Saint at Ocean Casino Resort

Villain & Saint

Villain & Saint

Sriracha Agave Wings with The Big Dipper Sauce

Back at Wing Wars for a third straight time, Villain & Saint brings a brand-new wing and sauce combo this year that we can’t wait to try. Everyone’s favorite rooster sauce, sriracha, pairs with the sweetness of agave and a few other secret ingredients to please your palate before the Big Dipper Sauce comes in to take everything to a pickle-y paradise.

Breaking News