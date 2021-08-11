Vikings look to improve in coach Keenan Wright's second season

“He’s a name you’re going to be hearing a lot this year,” Wright said. “A lot of people don’t know about him, but I expect a lot from him. He’s an athlete. He can move side to side. He’s very shifty, a very bright player.”

Jahmad Forbey, a 5-foot-10, 265-pound junior, is the Vikings top lineman.

He’s a very coachable kid,” Wright said. “He thinks the game. He’s the captain of the offensive line.”

The secondary with Trussell, Nasir Turner and Tyliqk Sims will be the strength of the Vikings defense.

“I like our speed on defense,” Wright said. “We’re not going to overpower people, but you’re not going to get away from us.”

Few public school teams in the state played as tough a schedule as the Vikings did in 2018 and 2019. The schedule eases a bit this season.

“When you’re building a program, it takes a little while to get going and for kids and the community to know what to expect,” Wright said. “Our schedule is our schedule. There are some winnable games in there. But I don’t take any teams lightly.”

Wright said the Vikings need to work together to reach their potential.