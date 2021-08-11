Vikings look to improve in coach Keenan Wright's second season

The Atlantic City High School football team took advantage of the offseason.
‘Having this offseason was great for us to build relationships with the kids,” Atlantic City coach Keenan Wright said. “This offseason really gave the (coaches) the opportunity to know the talent we have, and we can scheme accordingly.”
Most of the bonding between players and coaches took place in the weight room.
“The kids got stronger,” Wright said. “I’m really excited about that.”
Last year was Wright’s first season. The pandemic made for a difficult transition. Atlantic City finished 1-6.
“We look for this to be a bounce back year,” Wright said. “The energy is there. Kids are excited to get back and have a real full season of football.”
The Vikings will rely on several talented skill position players.
“As always,” Wright said, “we have a lot of team speed.”
Senior quarterback Eric Strecker threw for 1,166 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.
“He has a live arm,” Strecker said. “He got stronger in the offseason. He can make every throw. He thinks the game.”
Wright said senior La’Sean Trussell could be poised for a breakout season at running back and defensive back.
“He’s a name you’re going to be hearing a lot this year,” Wright said. “A lot of people don’t know about him, but I expect a lot from him. He’s an athlete. He can move side to side. He’s very shifty, a very bright player.”
Jahmad Forbey, a 5-foot-10, 265-pound junior, is the Vikings top lineman.
He’s a very coachable kid,” Wright said. “He thinks the game. He’s the captain of the offensive line.”
The secondary with Trussell, Nasir Turner and Tyliqk Sims will be the strength of the Vikings defense.
“I like our speed on defense,” Wright said. “We’re not going to overpower people, but you’re not going to get away from us.”
Few public school teams in the state played as tough a schedule as the Vikings did in 2018 and 2019. The schedule eases a bit this season.
“When you’re building a program, it takes a little while to get going and for kids and the community to know what to expect,” Wright said. “Our schedule is our schedule. There are some winnable games in there. But I don’t take any teams lightly.”
Wright said the Vikings need to work together to reach their potential.
“I think we need to build on the momentum of the offseason,” he said. “That’s where you get tough. We weren’t very tough last year. I definitely think this team can made the Group V playoffs and then make a run. I’m going to say that every year.”
Atlantic City
Coach: Keenan Wright
League/group: West Jersey Football League National Division/South Jersey Group V
Last season’s record: 1-6
2021 prediction: Rebuilding – The Vikings seek their first winning season since 2017.
Key players: Eric Strecker, Sr., QB, 6-3, 180; La’Sean Trussell, Sr., RB/DB, 5-11, 190; Nasir Turner, Jr., RB/DB, 5-9, 160; Tyliqk Sims, Jr., WR/CB, 5-11, 175; Jahmad Forbey, Jr., OL/DL, 5-10, 265; Anthony Totoro, Sr., RB/WR/LB, 5-8, 175;
