WATCH NOW: A drone tour of the Barnegat Lighthouse restoration

The Press of Atlantic City's drone flew around Barnegat Lighthouse on the northern tip of Long Beach Island. The lighthouse, which has been there since 1859 is getting a $1.3 million renovation this year.

A complete exterior restoration of the lighthouse, masonry recoating and repairs to the brick facade, interior lantern steel platform repairs, roof repairs and new windows will be visible to the public come October, when the lighthouse is expected to be shining bright again.

