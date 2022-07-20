WATCH NOW: A drone tour of the Barnegat Lighthouse restoration

The Press of Atlantic City's drone flew around Barnegat Lighthouse on the northern tip of Long Beach Island. The lighthouse, which has been there since 1859 is getting a $1.3 million renovation this year.
A complete exterior restoration of the lighthouse, masonry recoating and repairs to the brick facade, interior lantern steel platform repairs, roof repairs and new windows will be visible to the public come October, when the lighthouse is expected to be shining bright again.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
