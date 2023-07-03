For the second day in a row a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for all of South Jersey Monday. The Storm Prediction Center, a government agency based in Norman, Oklahoma, has South Jersey in the watch through 10 p.m. Monday. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains why thunderstorms may miss the area but what to expect if they do in fact arrive.
