On a hazy day, with smoke from Alberta Wildfires filling the sky, we take a drone tour of Viking Yacht Company in Bass River Township at sunset. Viking Yachts was founded in 1964 by Bob and Bill Healey, purchasing the previous Peterson-Viking Builders.

The Healeys switched their focus from sportfishing boats to yachts and have been a mainstay on the Bass River ever since. You can boat, or drive to their on site resturants, Breeze's Dock Bar and Grill as well.