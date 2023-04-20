Jutting out into the Little Egg Harbor inlet, in Little Egg Harbor Township, before the Shooting Thorofare, Great Bay Boulevard is a locals gem. On a clear day you can see the skyline of Atlantic City, roughly 10 miles to the southeast. The road, also known as Seven Bridges Road, is also home the Rutgers Marine Field Station.
In the 1920s, the New Jersey Department of Transportation proposed Route S4A, which would connect Route 9 in Tuckerton (then Route 4) with Atlantic City via a series of bridges. This road was the only part of the highway built, as the full route through Little Beach and Brigantine, was never completed.
