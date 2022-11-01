Catch the fall foliage from land and drone in Millville, Birch Grove Park

Millville
Our drone footage flew just above the tree tops and houses that dot Union Lake in Millville to capture the near peak fall foliage in town. Due to drought, fall colors are duller than usual
Birch Grove Park, Northfield
Yellows and oranges were plentiful at Birch Grove Park in Northfield. Take a stroll around the park with us on a late October morning. (MATT STRABUK / Oct. 28, 2022)
