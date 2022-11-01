 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Catch the fall foliage from land and drone in Millville, Birch Grove Park

  • 0

Millville

Our drone footage flew just above the tree tops and houses that dot Union Lake in Millville to capture the near peak fall foliage in town. Due to drought, fall colors are duller than usual (JOE MARTUCCI / Oct. 28, 2022)

Our drone footage flew just above the tree tops and houses that dot Union Lake in Millville to capture the near peak fall foliage in town. Due to drought, fall colors are duller than usual 

Birch Grove Park, Northfield

Yellows and oranges were plentiful at Birch Grove Park in Northfield. Take a stroll around the park with us on a late October morning. (MATT STRABUK / Oct. 28, 2022)

Yellows and oranges were plentiful at Birch Grove Park in Northfield. Take a stroll around the park with us on a late October morning. (MATT STRABUK / Oct. 28, 2022)

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News