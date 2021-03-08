Video showing young boy assaulting dog took place out of state, Atlantic City Police say

ATLANTIC CITY — Police have determined that a video depicting a young boy assaulting a dog occurred in North Carolina, the Atlantic City Police Department announced Monday.

Police were alerted to the video on March 5 and proceeded with an investigation over the weekend where they identified the boy and interviewed family members.

It was determined that the assault took place while the boy, who is from Atlantic City, was staying with a family member in North Carolina.

Police in North Carolina have been notified and the dog is alive and well.

