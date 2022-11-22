 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VFW Post 1963’s Auxiliary accepting donation’s for annual 'Christmas Caravan'

SEA ISLE CITY — Members of VFW Post 1963’s Auxiliary and Post 1963 will visit the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland to spread holiday cheer to residents as part of the annual “Christmas Caravan” event on Dec. 9.

The Auxiliary is accepting donations of pre-packaged snacks, arts-and-crafts supplies, adult coloring books, jigsaw puzzles, comfortable loungewear, bedroom slippers, socks, pajamas, toiletries, batteries and other items they will deliver to the residents of the veterans home.

Donations can be brought to VFW Post 1963 at 301 JFK Blvd. in Sea Isle City. Donations also can be purchased via a special Amazon account created by the Auxiliary. For more information on purchasing donations via Amazon, email pattios@outlook.com.

All donations must be delivered to the Post 1963 by Dec. 4.

