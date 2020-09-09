Cape May County officials announced Wednesday a veterans' drive-thru resource event next week.
The county Division of Veterans' Services will host the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 17, according to a news release from Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton and Freeholder Jeffrey Pierson. It will be held in the front parking lot of the county Department of Human Services in the Social Services Building, 4005 Route 9 South, in the Rio Grande section of Middle Township.
"With COVID-19 eliminating in-person events, we have been forced to change our annual Veterans' Day Memorial Ceremony at Naval Air Station Wildwood," Pierson said. "Instead, we will mark the occasion with a virtual video honoring our Veterans that will be available on the county website www.capemaycountynj.gov. The Resource Drive-thru event will give our Veterans and their families the opportunity to talk to representatives and gather important information."
Representatives from the Wilmington VA Medical Center’s Southern New Jersey Veteran Community Outreach Team, the county Prosecutor’s Office HopeOne resource van and the county Division of Aging and Disabilities Services will be there, officials said. Additionally, Veteran Service Officers from the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and Cape May County will also be there.
Information and resources regarding Veterans healthcare, disability claims, VA pensions, and many other subjects will be readily available, officials said. For the safety of all, appropriate social distancing and mask-wearing will be required. Veterans and their families may stay in their vehicles and a representative will come to them.
Parking will be available on the side of the building for those who wish to park, according to the release.
