Verstappen wins Monaco GP, takes F1 title lead from Hamilton

Mercedes has won the last seven drivers’ and constructors’ championships, but Sunday marked the first time in five races this season that Hamilton and Verstappen did not finish 1-2.

Sergio Perez was fourth for Red Bull and Sebastian Vettel — who won his four world titles with Red Bull from 2010-13 — was fifth for his best finish of the season with Aston Martin.

Leclerc’s chances of winning his home race from pole position ended when he pulled off track with a gearbox problem during a warmup. He crashed with 18 seconds remaining in Saturday qualifying and risked a five-place grid penalty if Ferrari changed his gearbox.

The team initially said Leclerc was good to go and the gearbox was fine, but about 20 minutes before the race Leclerc drove to the garage. Two years ago, Leclerc retired early in Monaco in his first season at Ferrari.

The race director decided not to move Verstappen up from second to pole and left that space blank, giving Bottas more room to overtake on the inside from the start. He never got the chance as Verstappen pounced.