When Venus and Jupiter appear anywhere near each other in the sky, it is one of astronomy’s more thrilling sights.

Venus is always the brightest of all planets; Jupiter is almost always the second brightest. If they are extremely close to each other — for instance, when they can easily fit together behind your little finger held at arm’s length — the sight is one that you may never forget. Under the right circumstances, such a conjunction or a series of three such conjunctions could even give rise to the story of the Star of Bethlehem, which is precisely what I think did happen with Venus and Jupiter in 3-2 B.C.

Well, during the next few weeks, we get not only a Venus-Jupiter conjunction but a quite close one. And for several evenings this week, we add to the conjunction the marvel of a third lovely luminous object, the only one of night’s luminaries that regularly outshines even Venus: the moon. As we’ll see, on Wednesday Feb. 22 (tomorrow) in particular, Jupiter will be breathtakingly close to the lunar crescent, with Venus not too far below. Other wonders visible at nightfall these next few weeks include a close moon-Mars conjunction. So let us preview all these sights in chronological order.

Youngest moon prelude. Although it occurred Monday, there is a sight you need to hear about: the “youngest” moon. On Feb. 20, the moon was just possibly visible from the eastern U.S. for as little a time after new moon phase as it ever could be. It would be the slimmest sliver of moon possible. It’s very unlikely any of us east of the Mississippi River saw it in the haze time near the due west horizon only about 20 minutes after sunset. Tuesday night, weather permitting, the moon should definitely be visible, however, and still only about 40 hours past new moon phase.

The bunching of the brightest lights today and Tuesday: On Tuesday night, that 40-hour-old sliver of moon should be easily visible only about 5° (about half the width of your fist seen at arm’s length) below blazing Venus, with Venus itself only about 8° below Jupiter. You can see them low in the west for at least 2 hours after sunset, weather permitting. As I write this, the weather forecast doesn’t sound very good for Tuesday or Wednesday nights. Let’s hope that changes, especially because Wednesday night the slightly thicker moon will hang only about 1°, about two apparent diameters of the moon, to the left of Jupiter, with Venus only 7° below them.

Many wide-field binoculars will fit the moon, Jupiter and Venus into one field-of-view Wednesday night. The lunar crescent will be smile-shaped with Jupiter not far to the right of the right point or “cusp” of the crescent.

Moon-mars aftermath and the great Venus-Jupiter encounter. Each night after Tuesday, the moon will appear wider and brighter and move farther up and left from Venus and Jupiter. Next Monday, Feb. 27, the moon will be slightly more than half lit, the planet Mars just to the left of it. But this week through next, most eyes will be on the wondrous pairing of Venus and Jupiter.

Next Monday, Jupiter will be only about the width of your thumb at arm’s length upper left of Jupiter (2.2°). The next night, it will be at about the width of your little finger (1.3°). But the closest pairing of these brightest planets? On Wednesday, March 1, when they are side-by-side and three times closer, just 0.5° apart. That’s close enough to fit their globes together in one fairly high telescopic field-of-view.

Venus and Jupiter will be still just 1.0° apart on March 2. And on Friday, March 3, although they will be 1.9° apart, Venus will appear exactly straight above Jupiter: greatest brightness piled on top of brightness, planet perched on top of other planet, a mini-tower of fire of worlds not to be forgotten.

And the Venus-Jupiter views for many days after will remain fascinating.