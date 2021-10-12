 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ventnor's Wellington Avenue to be detoured for roadwork
0 comments

Ventnor's Wellington Avenue to be detoured for roadwork

  • 0
Road work
Press archives

A new 20-story wooden building in northern Sweden is one of the world's tallest timber constructions.

VENTNOR — A section of Wellington Avenue will be detoured for roadwork Thursday, Atlantic County officials said.

The detour will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Little Rock and Somerset avenues for milling and paving work, county spokesperson Linda Gilmore said in a news release.

On Friday, a lane shift traffic pattern will be in effect for striping.

Motorists are advised to follow the posted detour and proceed with caution through the work zones. Police will be on site to assist.

For more traffic advisories on or impacting county roads, visit aclink.org.

— Press staff reports

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News