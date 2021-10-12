Ventnor's Wellington Avenue to be detoured for roadwork

VENTNOR — A section of Wellington Avenue will be detoured for roadwork Thursday, Atlantic County officials said.

The detour will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Little Rock and Somerset avenues for milling and paving work, county spokesperson Linda Gilmore said in a news release.

On Friday, a lane shift traffic pattern will be in effect for striping.

Motorists are advised to follow the posted detour and proceed with caution through the work zones. Police will be on site to assist.

For more traffic advisories on or impacting county roads, visit aclink.org.

— Press staff reports