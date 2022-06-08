 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VENTNOR

Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Beach tags: $20 seasonal, no daily or weekly tags available. $3.50 seasonal for senior citizens. Free for veterans.

What to do: Swimming. Surfing is allowed next to the fishing pier, located at Cornwall Avenue and the Boardwalk. Kayaking permitted at Princeton Avenue and the beach. Beach Volleyball is open near the fishing pier on Cambridge Avenue. Alcohol is prohibited.

More information: ventnorcity.org

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

