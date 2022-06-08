Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Beach tags: $20 seasonal, no daily or weekly tags available. $3.50 seasonal for senior citizens. Free for veterans.
What to do: Swimming. Surfing is allowed next to the fishing pier, located at Cornwall Avenue and the Boardwalk. Kayaking permitted at Princeton Avenue and the beach. Beach Volleyball is open near the fishing pier on Cambridge Avenue. Alcohol is prohibited.
More information: ventnorcity.org
