Ventnor police seeking missing woman

Kileen E. Jackson

Police are asking for the public's help in finding Kileen E. Jackson, 37, who went missing out of Ventnor on Oct. 16.

VENTNOR — City police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a local woman who went missing on Oct. 16.

Police said Kileen E. Jackson, 37, is a 5-foot-6 Caucasian female with strawberry/blonde hair, who weighs about 120 pounds, police said.

Police said Jackson is believed to be in or around the Atlantic City area; or, she has traveled back travel back to the Trenton area.

If anyone should see this female, please contact the Ventnor City Police Department at (609)822-2101.

