Ventnor police seeking missing woman

VENTNOR — City police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a local woman who went missing on Oct. 16.

Police said Kileen E. Jackson, 37, is a 5-foot-6 Caucasian female with strawberry/blonde hair, who weighs about 120 pounds, police said.

Police said Jackson is believed to be in or around the Atlantic City area; or, she has traveled back travel back to the Trenton area.

If anyone should see this female, please contact the Ventnor City Police Department at (609)822-2101.